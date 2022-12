Dismal 30Y Auction Tails Amid Lowest Demand For The Year One day after the ugliest 10Y auction since 2016 (which however saw a blowout in yields ahead of the 1pm deadline) moments ago the Treasury sold the last coupon bond of the week ahead of tomorrow's FOMC meeting when it found buyers for $18BN in 30Y paper (technically 29-Year 11-month reopening of Cusip TL2).