CL (Oil) Long Idea - Bullish Divergence Buy at Market Crude Oil Futures NYMEX:CL1! wasiheider Analysis on hourly and 15 minute time frame S/R marked on hourly, trade execution on 15 minute time frame Looking for CL(Oil) to continue uptrend holding hourly support Entry at 0xurrent price targeting the highs as TP and SL below hourly support level 1:1.