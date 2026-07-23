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Intel Saves The Tech Day, Sees 15-Year High For Sales Growth, "Unprecedented Demand"

Intel Saves The Tech Day, Sees 15-Year High For Sales Growth, "Unprecedented Demand"

Intel Saves The Tech Day, Sees 15-Year High For Sales Growth, "Unprecedented Demand" After a dismal day that saw tech stocks wrecked on the shores of hyperscalers' CapEx and inferred from Alphabet's earnings, tonight sees Intel's Lip-Bu Tan ride to the rescue with better-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday, notching its fastest revenue growth rate for any quarter since 2011 and issuing guidance that topped expectations.

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