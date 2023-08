"Banana Republic": Dershowitz Says Biden 'Urged' Garland To Indict Trump, Jack Smith 'Could' Be Indicted Under KKK Statute During two recent Fox News interviews, Harvard Law professor (and former Jeffrey Epstein pal, and Trump impeachment attorney) Alan Dershowitz said that the prosecution of former President Donald Trump by the sitting president's DOJ for contesting the 2020 election "looks like banana republic land.