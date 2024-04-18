Netflix Reports Blowout Q1 Results & Sub Adds, But Warns Gains Will Slow, Will End Reporting Of Quarterly Subs; Stock Slides After suffering a historic collapse at the end of 2021, when in the span of five months Netflix lost 75% of its value, and when Ackman first bought then immediately dump the stock just around the generational bottom, the company has enjoyed a stellar recovery over the past two year when it rose by nearly 300%, from a low of $166 to a recent high of price of $636, just shy of the record hit in late 2021.