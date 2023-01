Table of Contents Decide how you are going to celebrate Choose a date and location Pick a theme for your event Create a budget for your party Plan what kind of food and drinks you will serve Make or order party favors for your guests Rent or buy your outfit or costume ahead of time Hire a photographer/videographer Make a 60th birthday gift registry Design and send out invitations Every milestone birthday is important, and turning 60 deserves a unique and unforgettable celebration.