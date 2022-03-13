Morgan Stanley Lists Three Ways The World Will Respond As Sanctions Threaten The Dollar's Dominance Last week, former NY Fed staffer Zoltan Pozsar sparked a shockwave across Wall Street when in his latest research piece, he suggested that as a result of the Ukraine war, which has resulted in a "commodity collateral" crisis (and which is quickly transforming into an old-school liquidity crisis), China's PBOC will soon emerge as a dominant central bank and as the commodity-backed yuan ascends to a position of power, the world's reserve currency, the dollar, would lose much of its global clout leading to even higher inflation across the western world: This crisis is not like anything we have seen since President Nixon took the U.