BEARISH BTC CME EW COUNT BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! Linneaus Bearish EW count, looking at the possibility of a weekend spill over after another push up attempting to reclaim 20K, but ultimate failure this weekend given over all bearish market conditions on quarterly close, with 15350-650 targets, followed by a relief rally for a B wave.