"Panic": Yields Soar After WSJ "Fed Leaker" Says Odds Rising Of 75bps Rate Hike Up until this afternoon, while several banks - most notably Barclays, Jefferies and Nomura - were speculating that 75bps (or even 100bps) of rate hikes on Wednesday was possible, they were also viewed as unlikely because - as Standard Chartered's Steven Englander said earlier - this is "not a Fed that likes to surprise", while SGH Macro Advisors Fed watcher Ted Duy said, "The Fed has locked in 50-bp moves the for June and July meetings.