Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Cuts Risk Of Death By 18%, But Is All The Good News Already Priced In There was good news for fans of weight loss drugs this weekend, when Novo Nordisk unveiled details from a closely watched study that supports the use of Wegovy, its blockbuster weight-loss drug, to cut the risk of death by 18% in a trial that the Danish pharmaceutical company hopes will convince more health systems and insurers to pay for the treatment.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)