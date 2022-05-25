Glen Davis Is THIS Close To Ending Up In Jail Because He Can’t Stop Going To Celtics Games

Getty Image A judge threatened to throw Glen Davis in jail after he attended a Celtics game in Boston despite a previous warning Big Baby previously landed in hot water for attending a game despite the terms of a legal agreement stemming from the charges he’s facing concerning an alleged health care scam Read more basketball news here Earlier this year, ESPN picked the perfect time to cut to a shot of Glen Davis during a showdown between the Celtics and the Nets in Boston, as cameras captured the Very Relatable Moment where Big Baby feigned shock and surprise after having his spot blown up by the rightful owner of the seat he was occupying.