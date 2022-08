Florida Man With Concealed Firearm Kills Gunman Who Threatened To "Shoot Up The Crowd" Instead of waiting for the police, a law-abiding citizen with a concealed carry license (also known as a 'good guy with a gun') took matters into his own hands and acted quickly, drawing his weapon and killing a gunman who was about to "shoot up the crowd" at a party in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday night.