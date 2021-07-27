Ether Trading Volume Growth Beat Bitcoin's In H1 For The First Time Two months ago, just days after the latest crypto wave peaked, Goldman - which recently formed an internal cryptocurrency trading team - initiated on the crypto space with a provocative angle: the investment bank said that whereas bitcoin was a one trick pony whose glory was set to fade, it was ethereum which it called the "amazon of information" that is the rising star in the crypto space - something we first suggested back in 2017 - and repeated its bullish Ether stance a few weeks later when it made the following observation: Within the crypto space, Ether currently looks like the cryptocurrency with the highest real use potential as Ethereum, the platform on which it is the native digital currency, is the most popular development platform for smart contract applications.