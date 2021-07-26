PropertyGuru set to go public in $1.7B SPAC deal

Singapore-based online property marketplace inks a merger deal with Bridgetown 2 Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company backed by Richard Li and Peter Thiel, which will see PropertyGuru list on the New York Stock Exchange before early-2022.
