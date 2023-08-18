Victor Davis Hanson: The Great China-American Abyss Authored by Victor Davis Hanson via American Greatness, Imagine if the United States treated China in the same way it does us? What if American companies simply ignored Chinese copyrights and patents, and stole Chinese ideas, inventions, and intellectual property, as they pleased and with impunity? What if the American government targeted Chinese industries by dumping competing American export products at below the cost of production—to bankrupt Chinese competitors and corner their markets? What would the communist Chinese government do if a huge American spy balloon lazily traversed continental China—sending back to the United States photographic surveillance of Chinese military bases and installations? How would China react to American stonewalling any explanation, much less refusing to apologize for such an American attack on Chinese sovereignty? Envision a U.