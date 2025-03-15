Politics
MAINBLOG
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Politics

81 подписчик

Trump’s ‘Law and Order’ Speech Breaks All Norms

“President Donald Trump delivered an unusual, campaign-style speech at Justice Department headquarters Friday, heavy with grievance and meandering from such topics as Al Capone to allegations of judicial corruption as he defied the distance that has traditionally existed between the White House and the federal law enforcement agency,” the Washington Post reports.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии
наверх