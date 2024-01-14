When DEI Becomes DIE: FAA Now Hiring People With "Severe Intellectual And Psychiatric Disability" Americans were stunned on Sunday afternoon after Fox News reported the Federal Aviation Administration, overseen by Mayor Secretary Pete Buttigieg's Transporation Department, rolled out a new "Diversity and Inclusion" program to hire people with "severe intellectual disability" and "psychiatric disability" (among various other disabilities), just days after the latest mid-air near-disaster involving a Boeing 737 Max heightened the public's attention to the potentially deadly impact of woke Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies in the skies.