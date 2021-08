Futures Levels | Look Ahead For The Week of Jul 25 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! RodCasilli There is a lot on tap this week including earnings from most of big tech ( TSLA , AAPL , GOOG , MSFT , AMZN , FB ) and a Fed Meeting/Policy Statement Wednesday.