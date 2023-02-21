Intraday study for Indian indices for 21st February 2023 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena Hi Good Morning yesterday market also is n the given range The US market was closed yesterday The India VIX is stable at 13 range we don't have nay cues The market is in the range the sector and the stocks are same as CNXIT and the levels didn't change the range of 2000 points in banknifty and the 500 points in Nifty The Structure is buying on dips Today is the weekly expire of FINNIFTY so it may trigger the short covering Disclaimer -- I may have some positions in some of highlighted stocks and this is only study for understanding purposed of the data and the patterns I am not saying anyone to buy any of these picks discussed here.