Forensic Analysis Of Deaths In Pfizer's Early mRNA Vaccine Trial Found Significant Inconsistencies Authored by Megan Redshaw, JD via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A group of researchers are calling into question Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s early trial data on its original COVID-19 vaccine after a forensic analysis revealed significant inconsistencies between data in the companies’ six-month interim report and publications authored by Pfizer/BioNTech trial site administrators.