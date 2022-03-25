Find Some Hidden Expenses in Your Car Insurance Such As Healthcare?

Chances are, if you own a car, you might be paying for some unnecessary “extra options.” For example, if you already have health insurance, why does one need the “medical coverage” under car insurance? Have you ever asked your car insurance company what this means? So what if you get into a car accident and you are injured? Will your current health insurance wait for your car insurance to kick in because you have this “medical coverage,” thus delaying claims? How long will this be delayed, and will this affect your health insurance coverage because of a “lengthy delay,” costing you more out-of-pocket medical expenses because you missed the submission day? It all sounds to familiar, right? But if you do not have health insurance and you are injured in a car accident, this “medical coverage” can help pay for some of your medical bills (it did for me).