ECB Preview: QE Ends But Too Soon For Rate Hikes Submitted by Newsquawk ECB policy announcement due Thursday 9th June; rate decision at 12:45BST/ 07:45EDT, press conference from 13:30BST/ 08:30EDT Policymakers are set to announce that purchases under APP will end as of July 1st The Governing Council will likely confirm that rate hikes will commence at the July meeting OVERVIEW: Since its previous meeting, Eurozone inflation has continued to pick up, with the headline rising from 5.