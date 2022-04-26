https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/alphabet-plummets-7-after-.Alphabet Plummets 7% After Missing On Earnings, YouTube Revenues, Despite New $70BN Stock Buyback Heading into today's post-market earnings juggernaut, which includes GOOGL, MSFT, V, GM, TXN and others, the two companies investors were most focused on were Microsoft and Google, pardon Alphabet, the second and third largest US companies by market cap, and which had been monkeyhammered heading into today's close amid fears of another catastrophic report.