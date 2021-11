Veteran Dem Strategist Sums Up Liberals' Electability Issue: "They're Not Popular. They Need A Woke Detox" Is the pendulum finally starting to swing back in the direction of common sense? In the past few weeks, outspoken liberal comedian Bill Maher has been the unexpected voice of reason when it comes to truth-bombs for the left, slamming "gullible" millennials' "stupid ideas" exclaiming "you're the f**king nuts" to the woke, progressive, and increasingly vocal wing of the Democrat party.