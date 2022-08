Oregonians To Vote On Gun Control Measure Opponent Calls "Strictest" In The Nation Authored by Scottie Barnes via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Oregonians will soon vote on a ballot measure that opponents say could virtually end the legal sale of firearms in the state, making it one of the “strictest gun-control measures ever proposed in the nation,” according to Leonard Williamson, an explanatory committee member who opposes the measure.