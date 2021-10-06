World Grand Prix: Jonny Clayton stays on a collision course with fellow Welshman Gerwyn Price | Darts News

Raz Mirza Interviews, Comment & Analysis @RazMirza Jonny Clayton ends the hopes of Jose de Sousa once again having already beaten him in May’s Premier League final; he stays on course for a showdown with Gerwyn Price on Saturday; the world No 1 headlines the quarter-finals on Thursday night from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena Last Updated: 07/10/21 12:00am Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Clayton powered his way into the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix for the first time with Welshman remaining firmly on a collision course with fellow countryman Gerwyn Price Jonny Clayton powered his way into the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix for the first time with Welshman remaining firmly on a collision course with fellow countryman Gerwyn Price A magnificent display from Jonny Clayton put him into the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix for the first time, while there was more Dutch delight for Danny Noppert in Leicester.