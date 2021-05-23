Nifty Future S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! RK_Charts Nifty Future looking bullish One can go Long now or in dips with stoploss of 14990 All the key levels are mentioned in chart with Stop-loss and Targets Key Levels Upper Bollinger Macd in daily positive Macd in hourly positive Adx in daily positive ADX in hourly positive Rsi in daily above 60 Rsi in hourly above 60 Disclaimer I am not sebi registered analyst My studies are Educational purpose only Please consult with your Financial advisor before trading or investing.