Possible move of Bank Nifty for 21st Feb 22 BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:BANKNIFTY1! vishal3447 Due to global uncertainties, it possible that market may remain highly volatile, unless and until their is some clear picture, no one should trade with huge quantities, the possible targets on upside as well as down side are shown on the chart.