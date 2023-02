Backlash After Buttigieg Blames Trump For Hampering Train Safety Amid Ohio Train Derailment Fallout Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg faced sharp criticism after he appeared to cast some of the blame for the Ohio train derailment onto former President Donald Trump because the Department of Transportation (DOT) under the former president nixed an Obama-era regulation on advanced train brake systems.