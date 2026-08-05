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Sandisk Tumbles After Revenue, Earnings Forecasts Miss Estimates

Sandisk Tumbles After Revenue, Earnings Forecasts Miss Estimates

Sandisk Tumbles After Revenue, Earnings Forecasts Miss Estimates Sandisk was one of the largest public holdings of the hedge fund of 24-year-old former wunderkind, Leopold Aschenbrenner, and its July collapse from $2300 to $1000 was chief the main reasons why the former OpenAI employee had to liquidate his extremely overlevered hedge fund and sell all positions at a 10% discount to Citadel to meet a volley of endless margin calls.

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