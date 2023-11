"Allahu Akbar, Fu*k Joe Biden!": Enraged Pro-Palestinian Protesters Gather Outside White House Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched across Washington DC on Saturday to protest US involvement in the Israel-Hamas war, stopping outside the White House to shout "Allahu Akbar" , "Fuck Joe Biden," and "Biden, Biden, you can't hide! We charge you with genocide!" - while smearing red paint and pushing on the gate.