Anti-MAGA Law Firm Pledges $40M To Pro-Trump Causes To Avoid Security Clearance Suspensions Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), President Donald Trump is withdrawing an executive order targeting New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison (Paul Weiss) after it agreed to review its hiring practices and provide tens of millions of dollars in free legal services to support some of his administration’s initiatives.