"Labor Hoarding": New Theory Emerges To Explain The Lack Of Labor Market Collapse Setting aside how credible any data released by the BLS now is - considering that not just this website but even the Philly Fed has challenged the accuracy of the Payroll reports' Establishment survey, while Goldman recent found that actual layoffs as indicated by state WARN notices are far higher than those seasonally adjusted by the Department of Labor, there was one data point that prompted quite a few commentators to scratch their heads.