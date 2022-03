White House Expects A "High Headline" In Tomorrow's CPI Print While a 25 bps rate hike now in the bag, with the market even seeing modest odds of a 50bps hike from the Fed next week despite Powell's assurances that lift will be slow and steady, tomorrow we will get the final, all important economic data point ahead of next week's hike (after last week's blowout jobs report which however nobody paid much attention to).