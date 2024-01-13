Wisconsin Judge Rules Use Of Mobile Vans In Absentee Voting Violates State Election Law Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A Wisconsin judge ruled this week that the use of a mobile van to facilitate absentee voting violates state election laws, marking a win for Republicans who had challenged the city of Racine after the vehicle drove to various locations throughout the city and collected absentee ballots in 2022.