on dax we can sellimit under EMA200 1hour DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 winrate =60% so sell low size ok? then buy above gap 15620(winrate=80%) alert=dax can fly up to 17200(weekly chart fibo 161% show 17200 as dax target ,so never remove SL on sell sides ) in green arrow we can put buylimit with sl near 40 trailstop=40 wish you win .