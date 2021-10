How Stocks Perform During Stagflation, And Why Goldman's Clients Are Worried In our third and final post of the day discussing stagflation (here are part one and part two), we look squarely at the reason why Wall Street is finally freaking out about the threat of rising inflation in a time of shrinking growth or outright contraction (for Wall Street's definition of stagflation or rather lack thereof, see here) by taking a look at how markets perform during periods of stagflation.