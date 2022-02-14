James Harden Looks Healthy Nailing 3’s While Wearing 76ers Colors For The First Time

Getty Image / Dustin Satloff Shooting Guard James Harden is about to embark on a new chapter in the NBA after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers Philly will reportedly rest Harden through the All-Star break due to a left hamstring injury but videos from practice reveal him a looking good Read more NBA articles here The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets had the season’s biggest trade last week when they swapped Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond (and draft picks) for James Harden and Paul Millsap.