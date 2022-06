es1 futures E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Todopoderoso lol the rsi on the 4hr has not being this bad since august 4 2019, it went up 5% after hitting such levels, its ridiculous someone will go short at this point, fear of fed rising rates agreseivily will fade once powell opens his mouth .