TVLine Items: Avatar Adds 8 Actors, New Bluey Minisodes and More

Avatar: The Last Airbender is rounding out its Season 2 cast with eight new additions. Joining the ensemble are Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng; Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei; Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun) as King Kuei; Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid’s Tale) as […] .