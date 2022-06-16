American Business Elites Have Become Lobbyists For China, Expert Says Authored by Michael Washburn via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Beijing’s well-documented abusive trade practices, human rights abuses, and territorial aggression have been hard to curb partly because of a lack of alignment between the political and military leadership of democratic nations, on the one hand, and Western business elites engaging in trade with China, on the other, said panelists at a hearing held by the American Enterprise Institute think tank on June 14.