Nasdaq Futures Price Action analysis for the coming months E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ancorman Am basing my analysis on the weekly chart using the Bollinger Bands which is the most simple tool to understand In my analysis, the price action has brought us to a point on the weekly where we are bound to face resistance around the middle line of the BB - which is the 20 SMA in our case the 20 WSMA.