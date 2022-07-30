The Genetic Panopticon: We're All Suspects In A DNA Lineup, Waiting To Be Matched With A Crime Authored by John and Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute, “Solving unsolved crimes is a noble objective, but it occupies a lower place in the American pantheon of noble objectives than the protection of our people from suspicionless law-enforcement searches… Make no mistake about it…your DNA can be taken and entered into a national DNA database if you are ever arrested, rightly or wrongly, and for whatever reason… Perhaps the construction of such a genetic panopticon is wise.