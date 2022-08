SPX500 / ES1 - Saved by the Bell E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! LordWrymouth It is somewhat ironic that an eight minute Powell speech in front of a wood panel wall with a variety of vacuous, yet "hawkish," narratives is the catalyst for the market to begin to rightly seek new lows.