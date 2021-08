Codie Taylor scored two of New Zealand’s eight tries New Zealand: (21) 57 Tries: Ioane, Retallick, Savea, Taylor 2, Reece, Jordan, Havili; Pen: McKenzie; Cons: Mo’unga 5, B Barrett 2 Australia: (15) 22 Tries: Kellaway 2, McDermott; Pen: Lolesio; Cons: Lolesio 2 New Zealand began the Rugby Championship with a record victory against Australia to claim the Bledisloe Cup, while South Africa beat Argentina in their opener.