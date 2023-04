Analyzing Forex Pairs & Bitcoin Today E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! crystorex Hello Dude i analyzed Forex Major Pairs and Bitcoin for Today 18 April 2023 and I Hope You Enjoy If You Enjoy and like for Daily Analyze Please Support me and give Energy to me by Sharing and Supporting Videos Thank you , for your time and your Eyes .