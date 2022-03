Mike's Hard We got our hands on Mike Hard Freeze to see how it measures up to the rest of the pack The new drink is a welcome departure from the norm in a world with too many hard seltzers to count Read more booze news here We’re slowly but surely closing in on the third anniversary of The Summer of White Claw, which served as the catalyst for the battle for hard seltzer supremacy that has gradually faded in ferocity but rages to this day.