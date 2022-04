President Xi Faces An Impossible Dilemma In Shanghai As COVID Outbreak Worsens Despite Lockdown In the span of just over a week, CCP authorities have gone from denying plans for a citywide lockdown of Shanghai to announcing what was supposed to be a two-part staggered lockdown - to simply locking down the entire city and sending in the military and a contingent of medical workers as locals accuse the government of violating its social compact to put the people's interests first.