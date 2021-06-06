"We Took Out The June 2007 Highs": Morgan Stanley's Sell Signal Just Hit An All Time High For the past several months, Morgan Stanley's fundamental analysts have been turning increasingly bearish on stocks, with the pessimistic sentiment plateauing earlier this week when chief equity strategist Michael Wilson said that there is far too much optimism in the market, and that while earnings are slowly rising, forward PE multiples are far too high and are set to slide, with "the de-rating about 75% to go or an approximate 15% decline in P/Es from here.