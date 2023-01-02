Volume Profile by QTECHtrading free indicator 2023 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! situ886 Volume Profile by QTECHtrading for the starting of 2023 This is a simple version of Volume profile and it is free Features: - Volume Profile for day trading lower time frame, swing trading or investing with higher time frame - POC, Developing POC Levels, Previous Levels - Developing Value Area, VAH/VAL dynamic levels and Previous Levels - Buy/Sell/Total volume modes - Value Area, VAH/VAL dynamic levels - Auto VWAP for day trading, swing trading, or investing - Show/Hide all levels - Custom Initial Balance with BOX add it on your tradingview Easy use, have fun trading! .